Nxt Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $1.52 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006045 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

