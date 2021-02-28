nYFI (N0031) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, nYFI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $465,919.87 and approximately $73,876.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00471327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.83 or 0.00466871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194549 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

nYFI Token Trading

