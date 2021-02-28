Observer Market Cap Achieves $15.05 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and $10.85 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00760269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

