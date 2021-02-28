Ocean Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $29.39 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $354.16 million and approximately $29.39 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001903 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

