OceanEx Token Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $125,668.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

