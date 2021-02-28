Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. Raymond James increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

