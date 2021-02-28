ODEM (ODE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $364.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $4.63 million and $364.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00719997 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00038693 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

