Odyssey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $331,577.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.65 million and $331,577.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

