OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $454,425.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00078666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00194934 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

