OKB (OKB) Market Cap Reaches $973.22 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.22 or 0.00035371 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $973.22 million and $483.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

