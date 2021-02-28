OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $12,374.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,578.33 or 1.00244609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00104940 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002954 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,465,575 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.