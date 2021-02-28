Olyseum (OLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00461007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00075025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00076103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00464857 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00198886 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,001 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

