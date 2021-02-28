Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00010696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $801,314.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00365114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,167 coins and its circulating supply is 562,851 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

