Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. 229,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.