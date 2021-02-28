On.Live (ONL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,264.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $850,470.03 and approximately $2,264.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.