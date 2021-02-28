ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONTF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,656. ON24 has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.