ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 4,386,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,203. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,717 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.