OneRoot Network (RNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,231.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $191,231.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.94 or 0.00769594 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00030358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00041074 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

