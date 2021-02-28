Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.83

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Ontology has a total market cap of $666.84 million and $297.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010757 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

