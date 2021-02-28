Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $698.82 million and approximately $297.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

