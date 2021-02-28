Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,250.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Opacity has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $88,250.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

