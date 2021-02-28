Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.33 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $3.86 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

