Open Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,212.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.00 million and $87,212.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.