Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.66 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

