Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.66 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
