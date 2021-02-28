Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $505,219.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $7.90 or 0.00017100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00478775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00072148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00463451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00195095 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.