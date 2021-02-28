OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 6,617,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,446. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

