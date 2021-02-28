Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,165,800 shares, an increase of 2,626.3% from the January 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OPTI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21. Optec International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

