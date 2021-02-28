OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.