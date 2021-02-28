OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $23.45 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and $1.77 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00004359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

