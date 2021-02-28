Opus (OPT) Price Down 66.5% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a market cap of $185,905.60 and $729.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.00773256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041344 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.