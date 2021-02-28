Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits One Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $79.07 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

