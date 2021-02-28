Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $59.05 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $59.05 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars.

