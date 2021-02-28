Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.51 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Orchid has a total market cap of $164.58 million and $23.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

