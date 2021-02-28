Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:IRM opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.