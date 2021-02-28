Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,149 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.