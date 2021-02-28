Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 21,194 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $397.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,445,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

