Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the January 28th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.