Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the January 28th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.