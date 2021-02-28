Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $977,441.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00465925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00467623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200004 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars.

