Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $67.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.90 million to $254.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.58 million, with estimates ranging from $245.90 million to $259.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

OBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

OBNK stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

