Origin Sport Achieves Market Capitalization of $876,889.18 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $876,889.18 and $2.19 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00132222 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

