Orion Protocol Trading Up 10.8% This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $10.48 or 0.00024091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $215.26 million and approximately $21.06 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00456498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00071422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00458934 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00206697 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

