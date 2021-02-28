OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

