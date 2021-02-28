OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) vs. Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Financial Review

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and Summit Wireless Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.46 $82.67 million $4.60 20.57 Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 16.26 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 5.65% 15.70% 6.86% Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $104.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.38%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.