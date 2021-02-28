Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,188,040.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 19,300 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00.

Shares of OSK traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.81. 874,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,453. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

