Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0042

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $131,446.34 and approximately $517.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.