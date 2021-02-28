PAC Global Hits Market Cap of $22.84 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $22.84 million and $35,595.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,135,432,748 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

