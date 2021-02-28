Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.