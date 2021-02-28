PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $3,004,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.