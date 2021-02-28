Panda Yield Reaches Market Cap of $3.76 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $833,729.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00012347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 65.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00740434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 688,358 coins and its circulating supply is 688,202 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

