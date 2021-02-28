Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PANDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

